Home / Tech / Telegram’s latest update allows you to separate work and personal chats

Telegram’s latest update allows you to separate work and personal chats

Telegram 6.0 comes with multiple features for chats including chat folders, channel stats, new emoji and more.

tech Updated: Mar 31, 2020 16:49 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Telegram has launched a bunch of features in its latest 6.0 update.
Telegram has rolled out a new update with features like channel stats and chat experience. The new features are available on Telegram 6.0 which has already been rolled out to iOS and Android platforms.

Channel stats is applicable for Telegram channels with more than 1,000 subscribers. Through this feature channels can keep a track of their growth and performance based on parameters like language, new followers, post views, new interactions, notifications and more. The channel admin will have access to a graphical representation of the channel’s performance.

Telegram has also introduced new features for chats like chat folders and archived chats. Chat folders will be helpful for users who want to segregate their chats based on personal and work. Users can move chats according to their preferences on the new tab and simply swipe between them. Also, if the user’s chat list has reached a certain limit this feature will automatically create a new folder. There’s also no limit to the number of pinned chats in each of the folders. These chat folders will also be automatically synced to Telegram’s desktop app.

Telegram finally gets archived chats.
Archived chats are finally here on Telegram, a feature that has been available on WhatsApp for years. This feature essentially lets users archive chats that they don’t want to be visible on top. Android users can archive chats with a long press, while iOS users can swipe the chat.

Telegram has also rolled out new voice recording animations on Android. It also added more emojis related to the Covid-19 situation. Now there’s an animated emoji of the virus itself on Telegram.

