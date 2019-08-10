e-paper
Saturday, Aug 10, 2019

Telegram users can now send silent messages: Here’s how it works

Telegram has also introduced animated emojis on the messaging app.

tech Updated: Aug 10, 2019 15:05 IST
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Telegram messaging app gets new features.
Telegram messaging app gets new features.(Shutterstock)
         

Private instant messaging and voice over IP service Telegram has rolled out updates that bring the ability to send silent messages and animated emojis for the users.

The ability to send messages silently essentially means if the users want to message to someone but don’t want their device to make a sound, they can now choose to send without sound.

“Just press and hold the send button to choose the send without sound option,” GSMArena reported on Saturday.

 

This means if the person receiving the message is in a meeting or is asleep would just get a notification on their display, but the app would not make a sound.

“Another awesome new feature is video thumbnails and timestamps. When you scrub through a video, it will show a thumbnail so you know where you are in the video. Also, if you add a timestamp to a message with a video then clicking that timestamp will take you to that exact spot in the linked video,” the report added.

The new update also brings animated emoji that would make certain emojis display in an animated version every time they are posted in the Telegram chat.

 

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 15:05 IST

