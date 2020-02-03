Telegram vs WhatsApp: The battle to keep your chats super private

tech

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 21:30 IST

Instant messaging apps WhatsApp and Telegram, which are considered to be arch rivals, are constantly working on updates to enhance user experience. However, when it comes to security and privacy Telegram seems to be ahead of the Facebook-owned app.

Even though WhatsApp has more than 1.3 billion users worldwide, the features offered by Telegram like secret chat, self-destructing messages, encrypted backup ensure more secured chats.

Apart from security features, Telegram is also ahead of WhatsApp in terms of other features like Dark Mode and larger group capacity.

Also read: WhatsApp stops working on these phones

WhatsApp is working on its Dark Mode feature since it is limited to the beta version on Android. But as of now the brand has not released an official date for rolling it out to end users.

In terms of groups, the maximum number of participants that can be added on WhatsApp is 256 while for Telegram the number goes up to 5000.

The maximum size of a video file that can be shared on WhatsApp is 90 seconds or 16 megabytes, while on Telegram the user can send a file with a size up to 1.5 GB.

Take a look at the chat privacy features that are exclusively available on Telegram:

-Telegram offers a feature wherein the user can set a timer on the message to automatically destroy itself after a particular time period. The timer for automatically destroying the message can be set between 1 second to 1 week.

Also read: Jeff Bezos must use my app and not WhatsApp, says Telegram founder

-There is a secret chat feature on Telegram in which the brand claims that the chats exchanged in this feature leave no trace on the company’s server. Messages cannot be forwarded from a conversation that takes place in this mode. Further, if any of the participants in a secret chat takes a screenshot of the chat window, both of them will be notified about the same.

-In terms of backup, Telegram stores it on its own encrypted cloud while WhatsApp takes backup on iCloud or Google Drive, which is not encrypted.