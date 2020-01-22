e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Tencent just bid $148 million for online games maker Funcom

China’s Tencent Holdings launched a 1.33 billion Norwegian crown ($148 million) bid for computer games maker Funcom on Wednesday, sending the Oslo-listed firm’s shares sharply higher.

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 17:37 IST
China's Tencent Holdings launched a 1.33 billion Norwegian crown ($148 million) bid for computer games maker Funcom on Wednesday, sending the Oslo-listed firm's shares sharply higher.(Stringer/Files)
         

The board and management of Funcom unanimously supported the all-cash bid of 17 crowns per share, a 27% premium to Tuesday’s closing price of 13.35 crowns, the companies said in a joint statement.

Funcom’s shares were up 26.2% at 16.85 crowns by 0817 GMT.

Based in the Netherlands, Funcom is the developer of a range of computer games that are played online or on other platforms, including adaptations of the Conan the Barbarian franchise.

Tencent, itself a major distributor of online games, announced last September it had taken a 29% stake in Funcom, making it the largest owner.

“Funcom has a strong track record in developing new titles with long lifespans,” said Tencent Senior Vice-President Steven Ma.

Funcom’s management and staff will remain unchanged following the planned acquisition, the companies said.

($1 = 8.9867 Norwegian crowns)

