Tencent’s Arena of Valor adds football fever’ game mode

Keeping in line with the FIFA World Cup excitement, China-based Tencent Games on Thursday announced a new “football fever” game mode for its famous multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game titled “Arena of Valor” (AOV).

New game mode comes with unique skills and a new hero -- Tulen -- in the game along with a new football fever-themed skin.

With the update, instead of destroying towers and killing minions, players would instead take to the pitch in a three-on-three soccer match where attacking the ball would send it towards the goal, the company said in a statement.

“We are very excited about this new game mode and am sure that our ‘AOV’ fans in India will enjoy these world cup-themed matches, alongside AOV heroes on a football field,” said Aneesh Aravind, General Manager, Tencent Games India.

“Arena of Valor” was launched in China in 2015 and has over 500,000 downloads, according to the Google Play Store till date, with over 200 million active players per month.