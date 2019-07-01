Tetris Royale, PUBG-like battle royale game is coming soon to Android, iOS

Tetris Royale, a 100-player battle royale game, is making its way to both Android and iOS mobile devices in a partnership between The Tetris Company and N3TWORK.

The game is expected to be a mobile version of the Nintendo Switch’s Tetris 99.

The Tetris Company and game firm N3TWORK announced that they have teamed up to make Tetris Royale for iOS and Android. This will be the debut title of a multiyear agreement between the two companies that will see the development of multiple games, BGR.com reported on Saturday.

The Tetris 99 is a free online multiplayer version of the tile-laying puzzle game Tetris that was developed by Arika and published by Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch in February 2019.

ALSO READ: Harry Potter: Wizards Unite now available globally

“There will also be daily challenges to complete in Tetris Royale mode that can reward users with customization options, power-ups and boosters they can use to get an edge on the competition.

“If you need to hone your skills, there’s a solo Marathon mode which allows you to practice without the stress of other players,” the report added.

ALSO READ: Minecraft Earth, Microsoft’s new mobile AR game aims to recreate Pokémon Go magic

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 15:09 IST