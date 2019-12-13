e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Home / Tech

The 5G iPhone coming out next year won’t get a major price increase

According to an analyst, Apple might launch four 5G-enabled iPhone next year and the prices of these will not be too much more than the current versions available this year

tech Updated: Dec 13, 2019 14:44 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Delhi
Apple might launch four 5G-enabled iPhones in 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela/Files
Apple might launch four 5G-enabled iPhones in 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela/Files(REUTERS)
         

Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that Apple may launch four 5G-enabled iPhones next year and while 5G-related components could raise the production costs of the devices, he believes that the iPhone maker will not significantly increase the price of 5G iPhones.

5G components are projected to raise the production cost of the new iPhones by anywhere from $30 to $100.

Kuo states that Apple intends to offset this additional cost by reducing its supply chain expenses, including dropping its upfront non-recurring engineering payment to suppliers of the redesigned metal chassis and frame for 5G iPhone, news portal iMore reported recently.

Kuo believes that Apple intends to bring this, along with other areas of external research and development, in house.

As per recent report, Apple is also reportedly planning to include a custom battery protection module with the iPhone 12, which is said to be almost 50 per cent smaller and thinner than the one being used in current and old iPhones.

The reduction in size could result in more free space for a slight increase in battery capacity,

J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee believes that Apple will release a 5.4-inch iPhone, two 6.1-inch iPhones and one 6.7-inch iPhone with 5G connectivity in 2020.

Chatterjee predicts the company may introduce two high-end models (one 6.1-inch and one 6.7-inch) with support for mmWave, as well as a triple-lens camera and “world facing” 3D sensing for improved Augmented Reality capabilities.

While, two low-end models (6.1-inch, 5.4-inch) will not have mmWave or World facing 3D sensing, and will have a dual-lens camera.

--IANS

wh/vin

tags
top news
As Assam gets rocked by protests, Japan’s PM Abe defers India visit
As Assam gets rocked by protests, Japan’s PM Abe defers India visit
‘No question of apologising’: Shashi Tharoor backs Rahul over rape comment row
‘No question of apologising’: Shashi Tharoor backs Rahul over rape comment row
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
Rahul Gandhi’s defence on rape remark is a counterattack on PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi’s defence on rape remark is a counterattack on PM Modi
TMC’s Mahua Moitra rushes to SC against citizenship law; she will have to wait
TMC’s Mahua Moitra rushes to SC against citizenship law; she will have to wait
Jasprit Bumrah to test back against Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in Vizag
Jasprit Bumrah to test back against Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in Vizag
As India gears up for FASTag, a ready reckoner
As India gears up for FASTag, a ready reckoner
PM Modi, other parliamentarians pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims
PM Modi, other parliamentarians pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech