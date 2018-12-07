The internet is loving Instagram’s latest glitch

Instagram said on Thursday it was aware of an issue that’s making bars appear over photos, as some users of the social network wondered if garbled images were just an attempt at artistic expression.

“We know this is frustrating and are working to resolve it as quickly as possible,” Instagram said in a post on Twitter.

Users were quick to take to Twitter to ask Instagram what was going on. “What is happening,” one Spanish journalist asked. A photographer in North Carolina, however, called the distortions “amazing.”

Other users complained about apparent glitch involving a pop up window that said “Action Blocked,” although it wasn’t immediately clear if the issues were related.

Downdetector.com, a website that tracks glitches across the Internet, said Instagram had been having issues since 1:16 p.m. New York time.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 09:23 IST