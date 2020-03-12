The new Apple Watch might come with these new features

tech

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 19:33 IST

A lot of big changes seem to be headed to the watchOS 7 and the Apple Watch Series 6 which included sleep tracking and watchface sharing. 9to5Mac has spotted one more new feature – an ‘International’ watchface.

Besides the rumoured ‘Infographic Pro’ watchface, the International watchface has photos to support it which were spotted on iOS 14.

It looks like users will be able to select their country of choice to set as a watchface – this features a stylised, minimalist version of the flag in the background.

It isn’t clear how time and other complications will be overlaid on the watchface, neither does it mention if there are any additional complications have been added this time round.

The Infogrpahic Pro watchface, according to reports, comes with a built-in tachymeter which is an analog watch scale located around the dial. It is used to measure speed and distance based on travel time.

Apple is also working on a way to share personal watchfaces with others through iMessage and AirDrop or other apps. All watchfaces will, however, not be shareable like those from Nike or Hermes which are exclusive to certain Apple Watch models.

watchOS 7 is also expected to come with a new Sleep complication, Schooltime and kids mode etc.