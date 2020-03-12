e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / The new Apple Watch might come with these new features

The new Apple Watch might come with these new features

Leaked watchOS 7 code reveals ‘International’ watchface, sleep tracking support etc

tech Updated: Mar 12, 2020 19:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Stan Ng presents the new Apple Watch at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Stan Ng presents the new Apple Watch at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam(REUTERS)
         

A lot of big changes seem to be headed to the watchOS 7 and the Apple Watch Series 6 which included sleep tracking and watchface sharing. 9to5Mac has spotted one more new feature – an ‘International’ watchface.

Besides the rumoured ‘Infographic Pro’ watchface, the International watchface has photos to support it which were spotted on iOS 14.

It looks like users will be able to select their country of choice to set as a watchface – this features a stylised, minimalist version of the flag in the background.

Hindustantimes

It isn’t clear how time and other complications will be overlaid on the watchface, neither does it mention if there are any additional complications have been added this time round.

Also Read: Apple Stores to stop Apple Watch, AirPod try-ons due to coronavirus

The Infogrpahic Pro watchface, according to reports, comes with a built-in tachymeter which is an analog watch scale located around the dial. It is used to measure speed and distance based on travel time.

Apple is also working on a way to share personal watchfaces with others through iMessage and AirDrop or other apps. All watchfaces will, however, not be shareable like those from Nike or Hermes which are exclusive to certain Apple Watch models.

watchOS 7 is also expected to come with a new Sleep complication, Schooltime and kids mode etc.

tags
top news
1,922 people involved in Delhi riots identified, says Amit Shah
1,922 people involved in Delhi riots identified, says Amit Shah
Coronavirus outbreak: Cinema halls, schools in Delhi to remain shut till March 31
Coronavirus outbreak: Cinema halls, schools in Delhi to remain shut till March 31
Greater Noida firm director shoots 2 officials at board meeting; kills self: Cop
Greater Noida firm director shoots 2 officials at board meeting; kills self: Cop
No confirmation that coronavirus won’t survive Indian summer, warns health ministry
No confirmation that coronavirus won’t survive Indian summer, warns health ministry
India sending 14-member medical team to Maldives to counter coronavirus
India sending 14-member medical team to Maldives to counter coronavirus
Francesca Cartier Brickell on the family story behind the jewellery empire
Francesca Cartier Brickell on the family story behind the jewellery empire
Fans express displeasure after another Dharamsala clash gets washed out
Fans express displeasure after another Dharamsala clash gets washed out
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
trending topics
coronavirus in IranJyotiraditya ScindiaAmit ShahDelhi violenceIndia vs South Africa liveCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyShweta Tiwari

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech