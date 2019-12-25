e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019
Home / Tech / The next Xperia phone might come with a punch-hole camera

The next Xperia phone might come with a punch-hole camera

Sony is reportedly planning to launch a new flagship Xperia handset during Mobile World Congress in early 2020 and now a filed patent discovery suggests that the upcoming device will feature a punch-hole camera

tech Updated: Dec 25, 2019 18:24 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
A newly published patent on the WIPO Global Design Database from Sony showcases the user interface of an upcoming device as well as its screen which sports minimal top bezels
A newly published patent on the WIPO Global Design Database from Sony showcases the user interface of an upcoming device as well as its screen which sports minimal top bezels(REUTERS)
         

Japanese electronics-maker Sony is reportedly planning to launch a new flagship Xperia handset during Mobile World Congress in early 2020 and now a filed patent discovery suggests that the upcoming device will feature a punch-hole camera.

A newly published patent on the WIPO Global Design Database from Sony showcases the user interface of an upcoming device as well as its screen which sports minimal top bezels, news portal GSMArena reported recently.

Sony has adopted a 21:9 aspect ratio on its recent flagship phones, and moving the selfie camera into the screen would allow the company to extend the screen further.

The device is rumoured to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB RAM.

Additionally, the device is believed to come with 5G connectivity as well as six cameras on its back and a QHD screen.

Last year Sony released its Xperia 1 alongside the Xperia 10 and 10 plus during MWC.

tags
top news
‘Lost due to Jaichands’: Raghubar Das dissects BJP’s big Jharkhand loss
‘Lost due to Jaichands’: Raghubar Das dissects BJP’s big Jharkhand loss
‘Introspect if what you did was right’: PM Modi to anti-CAA protesters
‘Introspect if what you did was right’: PM Modi to anti-CAA protesters
‘For the love of Modi’: Tamil Nadu BJP worker builds temple for PM
‘For the love of Modi’: Tamil Nadu BJP worker builds temple for PM
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
BSY backpedals on compensation to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
BSY backpedals on compensation to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
For Neil deGrasse Tyson, Jeff Bezos is Santa. And here’s why
For Neil deGrasse Tyson, Jeff Bezos is Santa. And here’s why
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech