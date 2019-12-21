The Steam Winter Sale is here! We’ve picked the 5 best games you can buy right now

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 10:45 IST

What do gamers love more than their game controllers? Good deals on game sales! And Steam is here with its Winter Sale 2019 and a whole bunch of titles are available at great prices till January 2. Games like Call of Duty: WWII, Dark Souls II, XCOM 2, all of which are being sold at 75% discount. We aren’t even kidding!

Other games like Plant Coaster have been marked at an 80% off, while Resident Evil 2 has been priced under $20 (Rs 1,422).

Star Wars, Tomb Raider and Mortal Kombat too are available at discounted rates while new releases like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has a limited-time discount on it.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which released November 15 is being sold for Rs 2,904, while Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which released earlier in the year is being sold at a discounted price of Rs 2,599 after a 35% discount on its original MRP.

However, while you might like to browse, we have gotten some great picks sorted for you:

Dark Souls III

This 2016 game received a positive response from around the world. For the Winter Sale its prices have been slashed to Rs 1,074 in the sale. Developed by Fromsoftware and director Hidetaka Miyazaki, in Dark Souls III gamers have to “journey to the world’s end to search for the Ringed City and encounter new lands, new bosses, new enemies with new armor, magic and items”.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Described as a “galaxy-spanning adventure”, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a third-person action-adventure title from Respawn. The game follows an abandoned Padawan on a quest to complete his training, develop new powerful Force abilities, and master the art of the lightsaber, while staying a step ahead of the Empire. The game is being sold at Rs 2,904 at the sale.

Devil May Cry

Being sold at Rs 989, the digital edition of the game brings together high octane action and original characters with the latest Capcom gaming technology. The game allows players to play through the perspective of three different protagonists.

Resident Evil 2

The game is being sold at a discounted price of Rs 989 (67% discount) at this sale. It follows a deadly virus as it sweeps across Raccoon City in September of 1998, turning citizens into flesh-eating zombies. Resident Evil 2, with its adrenaline rush, gripping storyline and graphic horror scenes a third-person shooter.

Mortal Kombat 11

Being sold at a discounted price of Rs 539, the game, which was published by Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment got extremely positive reviews in April 2019. Players get to take on the role of a variety of past and present characters in a time-bending narrative that pits Raiden against Kronika, the Keeper of Time who created ‘existence’ at the dawn of history.