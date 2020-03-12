The truth about Escobar Fold 2: A rebranded Samsung Galaxy Fold with gold sticker

tech

Escobar Fold 2, a foldable phone named after the late Columbian drug lord Pablo Escobar, is essentially a Samsung Galaxy Fold with a gold sticker on it, reveals a new video by popular reviewer Marques Brownlee.

The Escobar Fold 2 looks identical to Samsung Galaxy Fold but is priced at $399. Samsung’s first foldable phone was priced around $1,980. The “Escobar Inc.” on its website described the phone as the “real Samsung killer phone.”

It went on to say “rest in peace Samsung, Pablo always wins.” “This is an incredible phone. At a competitive price. Free shipping worldwide! works worldwide on all networks. Unlocked,” it adds. It even has a RIPSamsung.com website that redirects to the company page.

Brownlee’s video, however, shows the Escobar Fold 2 has a Samsung logo underneath the gold-like material on the cover.

“It’s a really poor rebranding job. If you’re reviewing an Escobar Fold 2, you’re really just reviewing a Samsung Galaxy Fold with a gold sticker on the back and some weird pre-installed mug shot wallpapers,” he said in the video.

Brownlee also alleged that Escobar Inc. wanted him to send the video to them before publishing. He also pointed out that some hands-on videos surfaced on YouTube even as he had turned down Escobar Inc’s demand.

“My theory is that they are going through orders, finding the names of YouTubers or just people in tech media or people they think will talk about the phone if they get it, and shipping those, and then just not shipping the rest,” he added.