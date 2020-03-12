e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / The truth about Escobar Fold 2: A rebranded Samsung Galaxy Fold with gold sticker

The truth about Escobar Fold 2: A rebranded Samsung Galaxy Fold with gold sticker

Reviewer Marques Brownlee in his latest video reveals Escobar Fold 2 has a Samsung logo underneath the gold material on the cover. Escobar Fold 2 costs one-fifth of what Samsung’s Galaxy Fold costs.

tech Updated: Mar 12, 2020 11:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Foldable phone named after Pablo Escobar outed as rebranded Galaxy Fold
Foldable phone named after Pablo Escobar outed as rebranded Galaxy Fold(Marques Brownlee)
         

Escobar Fold 2, a foldable phone named after the late Columbian drug lord Pablo Escobar, is essentially a Samsung Galaxy Fold with a gold sticker on it, reveals a new video by popular reviewer Marques Brownlee.

The Escobar Fold 2 looks identical to Samsung Galaxy Fold but is priced at $399. Samsung’s first foldable phone was priced around $1,980. The “Escobar Inc.” on its website described the phone as the “real Samsung killer phone.”

It went on to say “rest in peace Samsung, Pablo always wins.” “This is an incredible phone. At a competitive price. Free shipping worldwide! works worldwide on all networks. Unlocked,” it adds. It even has a RIPSamsung.com website that redirects to the company page.

Brownlee’s video, however, shows the Escobar Fold 2 has a Samsung logo underneath the gold-like material on the cover.

“It’s a really poor rebranding job. If you’re reviewing an Escobar Fold 2, you’re really just reviewing a Samsung Galaxy Fold with a gold sticker on the back and some weird pre-installed mug shot wallpapers,” he said in the video. 

Brownlee also alleged that Escobar Inc. wanted him to send the video to them before publishing. He also pointed out that some hands-on videos surfaced on YouTube even as he had turned down Escobar Inc’s demand.

“My theory is that they are going through orders, finding the names of YouTubers or just people in tech media or people they think will talk about the phone if they get it, and shipping those, and then just not shipping the rest,” he added.

tags
top news
UP govt’s ‘name and shame’ posters not backed by law, says Supreme Court
UP govt’s ‘name and shame’ posters not backed by law, says Supreme Court
Sensex cracks 2,500 points, Nifty slips below 9,800 mark amid virus fears
Sensex cracks 2,500 points, Nifty slips below 9,800 mark amid virus fears
In Rajinikanth’s huge plan for Tamil Nadu politics, he won’t be the CM face
In Rajinikanth’s huge plan for Tamil Nadu politics, he won’t be the CM face
Hotstar rolls back Disney+ for Indian users in less than 24 hours
Hotstar rolls back Disney+ for Indian users in less than 24 hours
Coronavirus outbreak: Why no one is talking about the rate of recovery
Coronavirus outbreak: Why no one is talking about the rate of recovery
Top 5 features that 2020 Hyundai Creta has but Kia Seltos does not
Top 5 features that 2020 Hyundai Creta has but Kia Seltos does not
India vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya on verge of joining elite list in ODIs
India vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya on verge of joining elite list in ODIs
Spectator at IND vs AUS Women’s T20 WC final diagnosed with coronavirus
Spectator at IND vs AUS Women’s T20 WC final diagnosed with coronavirus
trending topics
JEE Main 2020Jyotiraditya ScindiaXiaomi Redmi Note 9 seriesHardik Pandyacoronavirus spreadCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyTom Hanks

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech