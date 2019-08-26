The Wizard of Oz: Google celebrates 80th anniversary of film with cool Easter Egg

tech

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 11:48 IST

Google is celebrating 80th anniversary of the iconic 1939 movie ‘The Wizard of Oz’s with an interesting Easter Egg. Searching “Wizard of Oz” or “The Wizard of Oz” gives you the usual search results but new sparkling red shoes appear on Google’s Knowledge panel.

When you click on the shoes, the heels tap with each other three times to convert the search page into a sepia tone after making a complete 360-degree flip. The red shoes then turn into a spinning tornado. Clicking on the tornado, the search page is restored to the normal.

Google’s Wizard of Oz Easter Egg is available on both web and mobile versions.

Bit of Sunday morning Easter egg fun....



Google ‘Wizard of Oz’.



Tap on the red shoes 👠



Tap on the tornado 🌪



😊 — Jon Back (@JonBack1) August 25, 2019

Neat easter egg on Google today:



1. Type in "Wizard of oz"

2. Click on the red slippers

3. Click on the tornado

4. Enjoy the magic! pic.twitter.com/7Yy0hLAhmX — Moshe Isaacian 💡 (@MosheIsaacian) August 24, 2019

The latest Easter Egg is quite similar to the one Google launched on the release of Avengers: Endgame movie. The Easter egg featured an Infinity Stone-studded gauntlet and allowed users to wipe out search results with ‘snap of a finger’.

Google offers a number of Easter Eggs within its search results. Search ‘do a barrel roll’ to flip the entire web page in 360-degrees or you can search ‘askew’ to make the web layouts slanted. Some of the popular Google search Easter eggs include ‘recursion’, ‘anagram’ and ‘once in a blue moon’.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 11:48 IST