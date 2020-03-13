There is a way to edit your tweets, but it’s not Twitter

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 22:10 IST

Twitter seems to be in no mood to give us an edit button. However, it looks like there could be a fix. The Brizzly client for Twitter is back and has something called the Brizzly + - the closest thing to an edit button on Twitter.

What Brizzly+ does is to offer you some functions that have been missing from Twitter – like undoing tweets to edit them, auto delete tweets, save favourite tweets (something Brizzly calls custom prompts).

However, all this comes at a price. To get these features you will have to pay $5 per month for the Brizzly+ subscription.

Most people might be interested in the undo tweets feature and you can set a pre-defined window which will allow you to “undo” a tweet you may have posted for any editing that it might need an then retweet it again.

If you want to get into semantics, this isn’t exactly editing. However, Brizzly+ will actually delete your older tweet and let you post the updated tweet as a new one.

This auto-delete feature can be preset for 24 hours, a week or one month and Brizzly+ will automatically delete those tweets once that preset window is up. For these auto-delete tweets feature you will also get the flexibility to save a tweet that might have received good responses in that preset period – a lot of ‘likes’.

“If you select to have tweets auto-deleted, you can set a threshhold of likes for your tweets and they’ll be saved if the threshold is met,” the developer said.

For now, Brizzly+ is available via the web browser on mobiles and desktops and developers say that the Brizzly App is optimised to work on both mobile browsers and web browsers. There are no separate apps for Android or iOS or Windows 10 or macOS yet.