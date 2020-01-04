There might not be a Pixel 4a XL, probably

tech

After launching the Pixel 3 in 2018, Google followed it up with the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL. The two smartphones were cheaper than the Pixel 3, affordable mid-rangers, and worked better for Google in markets where the Pixel 3 was considered to be ‘expensive’. Of course, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL came with perfectly good specs to make a case for themselves.

Now, after the Pixel 4, leaked renders show that Google is going to launch the Pixel 4a. However, rumours point to the fact that there might not be a Pixel 4a XL this time.

If that is case, then the Pixel 4a with the 5.81-inch screen will be the only mid-ranger Google will be offering this year. Despite having a bigger screen as compared to its predecessor, the 4a will reportedly be smaller overall, thanks to cut bezels all-round.

These rumours come from YouTuber Dave Lee. However, he’s not usually one to leak stuff about upcoming products, so there isn’t a track record to talk about. So this is to say that you should probably take this with a pinch of salt, for the time being at least.

This would be the first Pixel not to come in two sizes, but the decision to only launch a 4a and not a 4a XL alongside it was “allegedly due to how much more successful the Pixel 3a has been than the 3a XL”.

Lee also shared some info about the colours for the 4a, and it looks like we should expect to see it in black (with a green accent), white (with coral), and an “arctic blue” with a “hot pink” accent on the power button.

As with the 3a generation, the Pixel 4a is to “forego wireless charging, but pack a headphone jack”. The body is still plastic and there’s a USB-C port and a punch-hole selfie camera.