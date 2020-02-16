There’s a fake Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and it looks exactly like the real one

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 14:32 IST

The success of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus has inspired an imitator. Meet the Kimtein Note 10 Plus. Available on China’s Aliexpress, the Kimtien Note 10 Plus looks remarkably like the Samsung flagship replete with the same colour scheme and a stylus. One of the reasons why the Galaxy Note 10 Plus did as well as it did was because of the stylus that came with the smartphone. It’s not surprising, therefore, that smartphones copying the specs and features off this flagship would want to copy the stylus in particular.

However, don’t expect it to perform as well as the Samsung device.

The Kimtien Note 10 Plus is priced just over $166. That’s literally one fifth of what you would have paid for the Samsung device. And according to the listed specifications it runs on a 10-core CPU made by Mediatek coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The smartphone comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a 4,800mAh battery, Bluetooth 4.0 support and a 6.8-inch Incell display. For cameras the Kimtien Note 10 Plus has a 13-megapixel and a 23-megapixel shooters on the front and the back respectively. The spec sheet on the shopping website also adds that the smartphone runs on Android 9.1 and has dual SIM support. And of course, there is a stylus.

Reports have it that about “tens of thousands” of units are currently available. Which means that whoever is making the Kimtien Note 10 Plus has a pretty well-run operation in place.

Samsung might want to take notice and hold these manufacturers accountable for the glaring similarities in design and form factor, but that remains to be seen.