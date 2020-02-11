e-paper
Home / Tech / There’s a ‘Windows 12 Lite’ OS in the market but you shouldn’t use it

There’s a ‘Windows 12 Lite’ OS in the market but you shouldn’t use it

Windows 12 Lite, a software that has not been announced officially anywhere, is a Linux distro based on LiteOS that has a Windows 10 wallpaper.

tech Updated: Feb 11, 2020 19:38 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Windows 10
Windows 10(Microsoft)
         

Microsoft has its own Windows NT kernel, based on which is the latest Windows 10 operating system. But as interesting as it may sound, there’s a Windows OS version based on Linux kernel as well. Spotted by a Redditor and shared by Liliputing website, there is a ‘Windows 12 Lite’ operating system available in the market. It has been mentioned that Windows 12 Lite, a software that has not been announced officially anywhere, is a Linux distro based on LiteOS that has a Windows 10 wallpaper.

From the image of the pamphlet shared by the Reddit user and the official website named webhouses.co.uk/lite, ‘Windows 12 Lite’ is said to be for those users who wish to upgrade from Windows 7. “Lite’s 4.8 desktop is designed for those who migrate from Windows 7 with the Lite background. You just add it to your pictures then select it as background using System settings,” states the website.

Windows 12 Lite OS screenshot
Windows 12 Lite OS screenshot ( webhouses.co.uk )

Also mentioned in the promotional pamphlet is that the operating system boots up in 15 seconds, which is way less than Windows 10. It is also touted to be secure, free from ransomware and doesn’t upgrade during work.

One of the features advertised for ‘Windows 12 Lite’ is that it is free from adverts and has a ‘great’ support forum.

Of course the ‘Windows 12 Lite’ is far from anything official and it will be hours before Microsoft strikes a hammer on it for potentially violating the trademark/copyright and asks to remove it before users start downloading and installing it. Even the website doesn’t look complete and is outright bad with old design and shady information.

So don’t fall for this and we recommend you to use a genuine version of the operating system.

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Arvind Kejriwal on AAP's stunning victory
'That's Janta Ka CM': AAP tweets Kejriwal photo after 'landslide victory'
Verdict on 'terrorist tag' for Kejriwal out, says AAP after Delhi landslide win
CBI vs CBI: Rakesh Asthana, accused of bribery by ex-boss, gets clean chit
In a short tweet, Rahul Gandhi congratulates Kejriwal for massive win
Yashwant Sinha congratulates his old party for its showing in Delhi polls
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress
