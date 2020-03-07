These are the best air purifiers you can buy right now

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 14:23 IST

With the rampant spread of the novel coronavirus around the world, maintaining personal hygiene has become increasingly important. The WHO proposes that people should thoroughly wash their hands or use hand sanitizer to keep the virus at bay.

According to a report by FOX air purifying devices have been known to reduce risk of contracting several diseases, including the dreaded coronavirus.

While a report in BuzzFeed has dispelled the news, one can always do their bit to keep the surrounding clean and halting the spread of diseases. There are a number of air purifiers in the market that one can choose from.

KENT Aura Room Air Purifier - Rs 5,749

The room purifier with High-Efficiency Particulate Arrestant (HEPA) filter type traps harmful pollutants from the air. It has a specially treated carbon filter with a mechanism for better absorption properties for foul smell, oxides of sulphides and Nitrogen. The Kent purification process is priced at Rs 5,749.

Philips AC1215/20 Air purifier - Rs 8,499

The purifier claims to remove 99.97% airborne pollutants with 4-stage filtration. The Philips device is equipped with Vitashield Intelligent purification that automatically senses air quality and filters micro particles as small as 0.02 microns. It can purify a standard room in just 12 minutes.

This purifier has a 4-stage filtration process, including a pre-filter, an activated carbon filter and a double layered H13 Grade TRUE HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter. It removes bacteria, viruses as well as pollen and dust mites and costs Rs 8,499.

Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower WiFi-Enabled Air Purifier - Rs 35,900

The British technology company is known for its stylish and high performance air purifiers. The Pure Cool Link Tower boasts of having intelligent sensors that automatically remove 99.95% of allergens and pollutants.

The Dyson purifier removes impurities as small as 0.1 microns, including dust, pollen, bacteria, pet dander, and other harmful gases and odours. Features include easy scheduling, 10 air-speed settings, auto mode, night-time mode, sleep timer, and an easy-to-clean aperture with no fast-spinning blades. The apparatus is priced at Rs 35,900.

Mi Air Purifier 2C with True HEPA Filter - Rs 6,308

One of the budget-friendly options out there, Mi’s air filtration system reportedly has 99.97% filtration efficiency for particulate matter with a size up to 0.3 microns. Sporting a 360 degree Air Intake facility for efficient filtration, it has a one button control for easy operation and a DIY filter change. The purifier costs Rs 6,308.

Carrier Air One Room Air Purifier with 3 Stage Filtration - Rs 10,937

The air filtration unit has a PM2.5 display and colour indicator and a 3 stage filtration process with a pre filter, HEPA H11 filter and an activated carbon filter.

The four fan speed means that the air flow can be adjusted. It also boasts of a sleep mode for lower sound operations and filter replacement reminder. The Carrier Air Purifier is priced at Rs 10,937.