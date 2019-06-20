These are the best TVs for streaming Netflix

Netflix wants to give you not just the best content, but also the best TV where you can experience it. Netflix is accessible on smartphones, tablets and PCs but TVs undoubtedly give the most fulfilling experience. To make things easier for users, Netflix has listed the best TVs to watch well, Netflix on.

The 2019 Netflix Recommended TVs list features Panasonic, Samsung and Sony TVs. These TVs will also carry the “Netflix Recommended TV” logo. Netflix says that it selects TVs which meets at least 5 out of the 7 criteria the company has. According to Netflix, these TVs should wake up instantly to where the user left off. The Netflix app should also open quickly on these TVs.

Having a Netflix button on the TV remote is an added bonus as users need not search for the app. At the same time, the Netflix icon should be easily accessible and preferably on the TV menu. More criteria for Netflix Recommended TVs include background updates so that the latest TV shows and movies are always available on the Netflix app. Another bonus Netflix Recommended TVs is high resolution support.

So the TVs that made it to the ‘2019 Netflix Recommended TVs’ include Panasonic VIERA series (GX900, GX800, GX750, GX740, GX700). Samsung’s QLED 8K, QLED 4K, Premium UHD and Lifestyle TVs make the cut. Samsung’s RU8000 and The Frame (2019) are also part of the list. Sony BRAVIA series includes A9G, AG9, X95G, XG95, X85G and XG85.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 13:39 IST