These are the top SSDs you can get for your desktops

Stuck with the same old HDD (hard disk drive) and wish to upgrade your computing experience to meet all your contemporary needs? If yes, then an SSD (solid state drive) is all you need to get the best performance out of your computer. The SSD or the Solid State Drive provides a faster boot time and faster processing speed with increased energy efficiency, making it an indispensable item for your system. They are a must for someone who hates the unnecessary loading time while using their computers. So, if you need something that makes you a bit more productive, saving your precious time, here are some of the SSD options you can consider buying:

Kingston SSDNow A400 240GB Internal Solid State Drive - Rs 2,325 after 60% off

From faster loading period to quicker file transfers, the Kingston SSDNow A400 is a good contender to boost your system’s performance. This SSD is more durable and reliable than any other storage options available in the market. This product has a 240GB capacity and is claimed to be ten times quicker than a traditional hard drive. It has read and write speeds of up to 500MB/s and 450MB/s.

Crucial BX500 240GB 3D NAND SATA 2.5-inch SSD - Rs 2,430 after 55% off

The Crucial BX500 240GB SSD is a SSD that aims to improve your computing experience. This product uses only a minimal amount of power while delivering maximum efficiency and speed. It has a 240GB capacity and a 500 MB/s Write and 540 MB/s read speeds.

Western Digital WD Green 240 GB M.2 2280 SATA SSD - Rs 2,655 after 17% off

The Western Digital WD Green 240 SSD has single-level cell caching to elevate the ‘write’ performance, which makes performing day-to-day tasks quicker and simpler. The 2.5-inch/7mm cased and M.2 2280 form factors of this SSD should suit most desktops out there. One of the merits is that it has a low power-draw, which ensures that you use your laptops or desktops for a more prolonged period.

Crucial MX500 500GB Internal SSD - Rs 5,398 after 70% off

The Crucial MX500 500GB Internal SSD comes with a Micron 3D NAND technology, which significantly improves the desktop’s performance. In addition to this, the Integrated Power Loss Immunity feature in this SSD keeps the data protected even if there is a sudden power cut. In addition to AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption you also get the five-year-long warranty on this product.

Samsung 860 EVO 500 GB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal Solid State Drive -Rs 6,999 after 44% off

The Samsung 860 EVO 500 GB SSD lets you monitor the drive’s health and speed and even allows you to boost its performance. The ‘Intelligent TurboWrite’ feature also expedites the write speeds and maintains high performance.

