These pair of AirPods cost only $4

Buying a pair of new AirPods might sound scary as one needs to splurge nearly $160. However, a 15-year-old teen has brilliantly turned Apples wired EarPods into AirPods for just $4.

The teen, a Reddit user, hacked together an old pair of wired Apple headphones and some hot glue into a punk pair of DIY wireless earbuds.

“I started this project roughly two months ago when my friend got a new pair of AirPods for his birthday and I thought to myself, ‘that’s quite a lot of money for something I can make at home,’“ Sam Cashbook wrote in a Reddit message, Vice reported.

The teen started watching videos of people making their own AirPods, but mostly found people chopping the wires off of Apple headphones as a joke.

He bought a hands-free bone conduction headset from eBay (which transfers the sound vibrations from the bones outside your ear, to the inner ear), and took apart the casing to reveal the electronics.

Then, he desoldered the wires from the original speaker in the headset, and connected his old Apple earbud speaker to the headset’s printed circuit board, the report added.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 12:50 IST