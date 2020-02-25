‘Think more broadly about the impact’, Nadella tells developers in India

tech

Feb 25, 2020

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday said that developers in India need to think more broadly about the impact to further help achieve an inclusive growth.

Addressing a gathering of 700 executives across technology verticals in Bengaluru, Nadella said that developers need to make the right choices to help drive a comprehensive growth across economic sectors.

Nadella also reiterated Microsoft’s commitment to empower developers through the company’s Azure, IoT, AI, and ML services. He also stressed that developers should focus on the inclusive nature of economic growth and trust in tech and sustainability.

The Microsoft CEO also praised the tech startups that were showcased at the company’s Tech Summit in Bengaluru.

Microsoft launched an accelerator for SaaS startups in India. Dubbed as 100x100x100, Microsoft will bring together 100 companies and 100 startups and commit $100,000 for the wider adoption of SaaS.

Earlier, Nadella called for expansion of technology across sectors.

“Going ahead, in the era of intelligent cloud and intelligent edge, you are going to see a ubiquitous computing fabric that is distributed. You are going to have intelligence that is ambient, experiences that span devices and senses. To me, it comes down to how every organization here in India can ride this wave and build their own tech intensity,” Nadella said at the Future Decoded event in Mumbai earlier this week.

He also stressed the need for building more independent technologies.

“When you build tech intensity, you also need to consider, especially in a country like India, how is what you are doing with digital technology driving more inclusive economic growth,” Nadella said.