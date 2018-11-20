This 3 year old iPhone hack makes the internet go crazy

A simple three-year old iPhone hack has made the internet crazy. iPhone users have now discovered that there’s a simpler and easier way to move the cursor on the iOS keyboard.

Food blogger Krissy Brierre-Davis tweeted her discovery of the iOS keyboard hack which garnered over 43,000 retweets and almost a 100,000 likes. The tweet also received replies from iOS users who shared their two cents on similar iPhone hacks.

How come you guys never told me this iPhone trick? I feel duped. pic.twitter.com/2RfRhI4Y1X — Krissy Brierre-Davis (@krissys_kitchen) November 18, 2018

Coming to the iPhone hack, it essentially lets users move the cursor around with a long press of the space bar. When you’re typing on the keyboard, it sometimes gets difficult to make edits as the cursor doesn’t sit where we want it to. If you long press the space bar, the cursor will move around and you can place it exactly where you want it.

This feature was first released by Apple in 2015 along with the iPhone 6s. Its part of the 3D Touch feature introduced first on the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus. 3D Touch is a pressure-sensitive technology which launches shortcuts and apps according to the force of the touch.

In addition to moving the cursor, iPhones with 3D Touch can also long press any key on the keyboard to highlight text. This feature is turned on when the keyboard blurs out.

Apple’s 3D Touch comes with more features like ‘Peek and Po’ which lets users get a sneak peep of what’s inside an app without opening it. 3D Touch also brings up recent apps with a medium press on the corner of the screen.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 11:45 IST