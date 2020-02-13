This app can help you pick that perfect dress for Valentine’s Day

tech

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 14:08 IST

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, if you are going shopping for a new look for your date tomorrow, there is an app that can make it easier for you to pick the right clothes. Understandably, this is one way to avoid the malls, overcrowded trial rooms and long lines at counters.

Given you don’t have the time or the enthusiasm to do things the old-school way, an app called Mirrorsize may be the solution you need. Mirrorsize is a 3D body measurement solution that uses artificial intelligence (AI), advanced computer vision and deep learning to give you precise body measurements.

Also Read: Valentine’s Day 2020: 5 Smart gifts under Rs 5,000 for your partner

Downloadable both on Android and iOS, Mirrorsize needs just two picture poses – the front and lateral (sides). Mirrorsize provides you measurements for both tight and regular fit clothing and it also shows you your 3D avatars. You can use these measurements to buy clothes online and offline and can totally avoid hassle of malls and trial rooms and yes, wrong sizes.

“Mirrorsize is an AI-enabled body scanning app that can run on just about any mobile device” says Arup Chakraborty, Founder and CEO, Mirrorsize.

“We use our proprietary algorithms (patent pending) to create and deform a 3D mesh on the real time. We deform a dense mesh by using our proprietary algorithms to obtain hundreds of measurement points. Accuracy is the corner stone of our success,” explains Chakraborty who says his company has spent “over two years of in-depth research and development (R&D) to achieve the desired precision”.

Privacy of the data (your pictures and measurements) is ensured since all the data is sent via secure SSL connection.

“Personal data (measurements) belongs to the user. While using our service, a user will only see his/her image on his/her mobile devise and once he/she terminates the session, the images are permanently deleted,” says Chakraborty.

Retailers can even subscribe for a free trial, directly from the Mirrorsize.com website. “We typically approve all free trial requests within 24 hours,” says Chakraborty. Mirrorsize licenses the use of its technology and offers a SaaS-based pricing model, with discounts for multi-year contracts.