This big feature of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is coming to other devices soon

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 18:32 IST

Samsung launched its second foldable phone Galaxy Z Flip with new feature “Flex mode” that can split the tall 22:9 aspect ratio main display in two halves to show different types of content and according to Google the feature will be available to other phone makers soon.

There is still no word on which manufacturers are bringing split-screen mode and to what phones, but the foldable form factor is clearly the one where it makes the most sense, news portal GSMArena reported on Wednesday.

Samsung gives the example of watching a YouTube video on the top half of while browsing through comments on the bottom part of the screen or having a Google Duo video chat on the top half.

The Galaxy Z Flip has been priced at $1,380 (roughly Rs 98,400) and will be available in limited quantities in mirror purple and mirror black, starting in select markets including the US and Korea on February 14, 2020, followed by mirror gold in select countries.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 6.7-inch full-HD (1080x2636 pixels, 21.9:9, 425ppi) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display as the main display. On the outside, it has a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display with a 112x300 pixels resolution and a pixel density of 303ppi. It is powered by a 7nm octa-core processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

In terms of optics, the phone houses a 12MP ultra-wide with f/2.2, 1.12um pixel size and 123-degree, 12MP wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture and 1.4um pixel size. At the front, there is a 10MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture with 1.22um pixel size and 80-degree field of view.

Additionally, the device is backed by a 3300mAh battery with fast charging support via power cord and wireless PowerShare and runs Android 10.