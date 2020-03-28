e-paper
This company made an Apple Mac clone and its quite impressive

Available in the US for $370, which roughly comes to Rs 27,800, the computing machine is of course way cheaper than Apple’s counterpart.

tech Updated: Mar 28, 2020 21:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
People pass by Apple store in 5av as it's closed to public due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S.
People pass by Apple store in 5av as it's closed to public due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S.(REUTERS)
         

We have already seen several brands trying to ‘mimic’ Apple iPhones and even MacBooks in terms of design but there’s hardly a brand that has copied the design of Mac desktops. However, one brand seems to have come close. Onda has launched its B220 all in one computer that at first go looks a lot like the existing Mac desktops but runs Windows OS. Available in the US for $370, which roughly comes to Rs 27,800, the computing machine is of course way cheaper than Apple’s counterpart.

The Onda B220 has a 21.5-inch FHD resolution screen with a signature black bezel running on the side just like you see in Apple’s iMac. It also has the unique aluminum stand that has the same hole at the back. AT the back of the screen you see connectivity slots and a sleek vent on the top, all of which are also there in the original Mac desktop.

Onda B220
Onda B220 ( Gearbest )

However, the design is where the similarities end. On the inside it runs Microsoft’s Windows operating system. Powering the device is a rather less powerful and slower Intel Celeron J1900 along with 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD, which are way lower than what you get in the base models of the latest Mac desktops. There’s a 1.2-megapixel camera as well.

So, while Onda seems to have done an exceptionally good job in borrowing the design, it might not be as impressive when it comes to power and real-life usage. You probably won’t see it anywhere in companies though but yes, it might show up in a random shop’s reception and you won’t even get to know until unless you see the OS it is running. Apple can probably use the phrase “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.”

