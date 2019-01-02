 This handmade jukebox uses card swiping tech to play songs
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 01, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

This handmade jukebox uses card swiping tech to play songs

The device is essentially a wooden box with card holder on top alongside a credit card-like swiping strip.

tech Updated: Jan 02, 2019 17:49 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Asian News International
handmade jukebox,jukebox,card swiping tech
There’s a raspberry pi that runs the software.(Chris Patty )

Designer Chris Patty decided to make this Christmas little more special for his dad with a homemade jukebox. Now the highlight of this jukebox is that it plays songs with swipe-able physical song cards.

Patty shared his brilliant creation on Twitter. It is essentially a wooden box with card holder on top alongside a credit card-like swiping strip.

Inside, there’s a Raspberry Pi with Patty’s software. All the songs are stored locally on an SD card and are pulled up whenever their associated card is swiped, The Verge reported.

Given the theme at Patty’s house was to gift one another homemade things, he decided to go with physical swippable cards instead of the NFC-enabled ones.

He intends to make the charming console that he’s working on an open source version of the software and instructions so that people can make their own.

ALSO READ: This clever AI can hide information to cheat later at task

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 17:47 IST

more from tech