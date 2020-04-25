e-paper
This iOS text bug with Italian flag emoji and Sindhi characters is crashing iPhones

An iOS text bug is back and crashing iPhones. This time, the string of text has the Italian flag emoji and Sindhi characters.

tech Updated: Apr 25, 2020 10:34 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
A new iOS text bug is making the rounds and a fix for it hasn’t been rolled out yet.
iOS has this notorious text bug which crashes iPhones and iPads and it involves a certain string of text. This time there’s a new string of text going viral which includes the Italian flag emoji and Sindhi characters. Apple hasn’t rolled out a fix for this bug as yet.

If a user receives a message with this string of text, their iPhone will either immediately crash or become unresponsive. The user just has to receive the message and the bug will unleash its wrath. It can also be sent via multiple platforms like Twitter, Messages and WhatsApp. There’s really no control from the user’s end since they can’t stop receiving the message.

 

The only workaround available right now is for users to disable notifications and reboot their devices if they receive this message. In some cases, the iPhone starts working after freezing for some time.

There’s currently no confirmation on where this string of text originated from but it could be from a Telegram chat group, 9to5Mac reported. Also, this can affect not only iPhones but iPad, Mac, or even an Apple Watch.

There’s no update available right now which fixes this bug but it is expected to come with the next iOS 13 update. The report added that a fix for this bug is available on the iOS 13.4.5 beta but it may arrive with iOS 13.4.2 as well. The last iOS text bug appeared back in 2017 on iOS 11 which involved sending certain Telugu language characters and that led iPhones to crash.

