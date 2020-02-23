This is Apple’s first ever over-the-ear headphones, and they are colourful

tech

Quite recently it was reported that Apple is working on the ‘Lite’ version of its AirPods Pro earbuds, called the ‘AirPods Pro Lite’. But that might not be the only audio product Apple could be working upon. As per several reports on the Internet, Apple is planning to launch over the ear headphones in the first half of 2020. Now, YouTuber Jon Prosser has shared a couple of images on Twitter, claiming to show the upcoming headphones. These headphones were apparently found in Target’s inventory system. The tweet also reveals the likely name of the product – AirPods (X Generation).

The tweet reveals the price of the over-the-ear headphones as $399.99. That’s higher than the price of the most powerful AirPods product in the lineup, Apple AirPods Pro, which costs $249. Also mentioned is that the Apple’s upcoming headphones could come in different colours since different SKUs are listed in the inventory system.

However, Apple Insider website reports that while the price is usually on point, the names are not. So, it is not for sure what the end product will be called.

These could come alongside the rumored ‘AirPods Pro Lite’ earbuds as well, if the recent reports are any indication. The report from Digitimes states that Apple is working with supply chain partners in Taiwan for its next range of devices including new iPads and smartwatch. While the details about Apple ‘AirPod Pro Lite’ are scarce at the moment, the report highlights Apple’s efforts to reduce dependence on China. Following Coronavirus outbreak, Apple and several other companies are looking at partners in different countries to ensure interrupted shipments.

Nothing can be said for sure though. We are yet to see what Apple has in store for us in the audio product department.