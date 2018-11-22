This is how your Instagram profile will look soon

Instagram is redesigning the profile section of its app. Over the next few weeks Instagram will roll out new features, icons, buttons and the way users navigate between tabs on its platform.

“We’re testing ways you can better express yourself and easily connect with the people -- so over the next several weeks, you may see features re-arranged or changed at the top of your profiles,” the company wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

The company however assures that the photos and videos users have shared on their profile grids will not go through any changes.

“We’ve been working on these changes and will test them in phases and different combinations with our community over the next several weeks,” the post added.

Instagram redesign: Changes

Instagram’s profile section will now show the user bio and profile picture highlighted. The followers and following lists will take little space. The profile section will now have new tabs starting with grid, posts, IGTV and tagged posts. Like Facebook, Instagram will also show mutual followers between you and other followers.

The company plans to continue to experiment and update the app according to user feedback.

Earlier last week, Instagram rolled out the “Your Activity” feature that tracks how much time users spend on the app -- inside the “hamburger” icon on the upper right corner of a profile page -- aiming to give users more control over how they interact with social media that may be harmful to the mental health and well-being of the users if used excessively.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 14:16 IST