This is the most-discussed game on Twitter right now

tech

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 22:15 IST

Lockdown means a lot of time spent indoors and a lot of time spent playing video games for a lucky bunch. Many of those avid video game players are also engaging on social media about the games they have been playing. And the game people are discussing the most on Twitter right now is Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

According to a report by Forbes, Animal Crossing has become the most discussed game on Twitter over this quarantine.

The report, based on Twitter data, mentions that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is dominating the gaming conversations both in the US and globally. People are also discussing games on Twitter more than they usually do with a 71% rise in overall conversations and a 38% rise in unique authors in the second half of March.

The other games that are being discussed included Fate/Grand Order, Final Fantasy, Ensemble Stars!, Fortnite, Monster Strike, Granblue Fantasy, identity V, Minecraft and Knives Out.

Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons can be played both in single and multiplayer modes on Switch and was released on March 20. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the fifth game in the Animal Crossing series where players take control of a customisable character on a deserted island. They can then explore the island, catch fish, craft items etc.