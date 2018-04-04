This new tool lets you remove Facebook login from bulk apps at once

Facebook has introduced a new tool to make it easier for users to manage apps logged in from the social media platform. In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica row, users have flocked to their privacy settings on social media giant Facebook in recent times, to sever their connection to third-party apps. However, deleting them all has taken an awful lot of time because it involved removing the apps one by one.

In order to redeem itself, Facebook has now released a new way to select as many apps as one wants, and then remove them in bulk. The feature rolled out on mobile and desktop, and Facebook has also offered the option to delete any posts those apps might have made on to one’s profile, TechCrunch confirmed.

How to use the new tool

Open the Settings menu on Facebook, and click on Apps.

On top you’ll find the number of apps logged into with your Facebook account.

You can tick the apps you wish to remove Facebook login from.

Before finally removing these apps, you’ll have an option to delete posts about the apps too.

“We already show people what apps their accounts are connected to and control what data they’ve permitted those apps to use. In the coming month, we’re going to make these choices more prominent and easier to manage,” Facebook’s Developer News blog read.

“We have more to do and will be sharing more when we can,” a spokesperson from Facebook told TechCrunch.

The bulk removal tool will make it much easier for users to take control of their data and protect their identity.

Nearly 250 million Indians are a part of Facebook. Earlier last week, Minister of Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad sent out a word of warning to Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, over the allegations of the data breach.

“Mr. Mark Zuckerberg, you better know the observation of IT Minister of India. If any data theft of Indians is done with the collusion of Facebook systems, it will not be tolerated. We have got stringent powers in the IT Act including summoning you in India,” Prasad had said.