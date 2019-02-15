‘This person does not exist’ website takes deepfakes AI to a new level

The weirdest technology these days is AI software generating faces which look like real faces, but are not really real. These deepfake faces are a boon for scamsters and a hellish nightmare for unsuspecting internet users.

A website, which aptly goes by the name ‘This Person Does Not Exist’, has a pool of deepfake faces which look so real, you might just question your own existence.

The website has generated the faces using a neural network algorithm. The faces look hyper-realistic, but none of those faces are of humans who exist. It is only when you look very closely that you realise the imperfections, such as patchy skin texture, blurred out lines, and so on.

The neural network algorithm codes a facial image from scratch every time you hit refresh. Creator Philip Wang explained on YCombinator that he created the site to raise awareness for what the talented group of researchers made at Nvidia over the course of 2 years.

The technology uses Nvidia’s state-of-the-art generative adversarial network, StyleGAN. The researchers have also enabled the software to bring out faces for cats, cars, even bedrooms.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 15:43 IST