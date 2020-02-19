This phone will stop you from sending nudes to anyone

tech

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 13:52 IST

Japanese smartphone brand Tone Mobile will probably get the award for offering the most unique feature in a phone. The company’s Tone e20 phone comes with an AI feature which prohibits users from taken naked selfies.

Tone e20 comes with a feature called “Smartphone Protection” which essentially protects users from taking naked selfies that they may regret later. This AI feature works with the smartphone’s camera and detects when a user is trying to take an ‘inappropriate’ image. Once the phone’s camera detects this, it will flash an error message saying that the photo cannot be taken.

Tone Mobile’s reason behind introducing this feature is to protect children and teens, SoraNews24 reports. The company wants to protect minors from possible scams which could involve threats for their nude photos.

This feature also comes with parental controls as it can be linked to an app. The parent or guardian will be alerted whenever the phone detects a naked selfie. The alert will also contain information like the date and time, GPS details and a pixilated thumbnail of the photo, so basically everything.

Tone e20 is a budget smartphone with its target audience being students. This could be the reason behind the phone’s feature. But adult users can turn off the Smartphone Protection feature.

Tone e20 is priced at 19,800 yen (Rs 12,900 approx) and it is currently available only in Japan. The smartphone comes with a 6.26-inch HD+ display and a 13-megapixel triple camera setup. On the software front, Tone e20 runs on Android 9.0 OS out-of-the-box. It runs on an octa-core processor and packs 64GB of built-in storage. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,900mAh battery.