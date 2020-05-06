e-paper
Home / Tech / This VPN can help Android users bypass network blockages

This VPN can help Android users bypass network blockages

ProtonVPN has launched a Smart Protocol Selection for Android that automatically switches protocols if it detects attempts by the network operators to block access

tech Updated: May 06, 2020 20:09 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jhinuk Sen
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Majority of VPNs only use one protocol and are therefore easily blocked. ProtonVPN supports multiple protocols and a wide range of ports. (ProtonVPN)
         

ProtonVPN has launched Smart Protocol Selection for its Android app that helps users bypass state and corporate censorship. Called the Smart Protocol Selection, this feature comes into action when the network administrator tries to restrict access to parts of the Internet and can help circumvent this censorship.

Transmission protocols are the underlying rules that govern the way data is sent and received via ports on a device, the company explains. Most mobile VPNs use a protocol called IKEv2 that can be blocked by network operators as and when considered necessary.

Also Read: All ProtonMail apps are now open source

The Smart Protocol Selection can automatically detect if IKEv2 is being blocked and will switch to the OpenVPN protocol and search for unblocked ports, increasing the likelihood of successfully establishing a VPN connection.

Majority of VPNs only use one protocol and are therefore easily blocked. ProtonVPN supports multiple protocols and a wide range of ports. You can read more about the Smart Protocol Selection and how it works, here.

