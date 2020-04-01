e-paper
Home / Tech / This website can help you find out which stores are open nearby

This website can help you find out which stores are open nearby

Available across 23 cities, stillopen.in is actually a massive time saver for all people doing those emergency essential supplies run

tech Updated: Apr 01, 2020 22:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
stillopen.in will help you identify the nearest grocery stores, hospitals, pharmacies, COVID-19 centres and other stores that have been classified as essentials that are still open and functioning. (stillopen.in)
         

With the whole country under lockdown, most of us are stepping out only to buy essentials if we cannot get them delivered. At a time like this, if we do not know which stores are open we end up wasting a lot of time wandering around and thereby ruining the whole purpose of this lockdown - which is to maintain social distancing.

If we knew in advance what stores are open around us, it would make our store-runs simpler and waste less time and keep us safer (less contact with people, no loitering). Quikr (the online buying and selling portal) has created a website called stillopen.in that can help us do this right.

stillopen.in will help you identify the nearest grocery stores, hospitals, pharmacies, COVID-19 centres and other stores that have been classified as essentials that are still open and functioning.

The platform also allows users to update store status and hygiene, add information on groceries along with reviews, images and more directly from their smartphones.

All you need to do it go on the site and feed in your location. It immediately shows you all the stores, hospitals etc that are open. When you click on each category, the site will give you a list of the stores along with how far you are from it. In case you find any of the stores on that list closed, you can update status on the site to let others know.

stillopen.in is currently available for access in 23 cities including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Gwalior, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Patna, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Chandigarh, Coimbatore and Secunderabad.

