This workaround lets you see deleted messages on WhatsApp

tech

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 08:10 IST

We often end up deleting messages that we send to wrong contacts or groups. The Delete for Everyone feature in WhatsApp ensures both you and your contacts will no longer be able to view the deleted messages.

There is however a workaround that enables you to see the deleted messages on WhatsApp. But to get access to it, you will have to pay.

See deleted messages on WhatsApp and other messaging apps

For WhatsApp, if you or any of your contacts have deleted a message on the app, it will show ‘This message was deleted’. Only the sender can delete the message.

For Android

Step 1: Download and install WhatsRemoved+

Step 2: Open WhatsRemoved+ and give the app and approve all the permissions it seeks

Step 3: Now, WhatsRemoved+ will ask you to select the app/apps for which you want to save notifications and detect changes

Step 4: There will be a list mentioning the apps, including WhatsApp. You can select and click on Next

Step 5: Tap Yes and Save Files and finally click on Allow.

Now, every notification that your receive as well as send on WhatsApp and other messaging apps can be accessed by visiting the WhatsRemoved+ app on your phone. You just need to open the app and select WhatsApp from the top bar.

Also, if the app detects a change in a notification or deleting a message, it will notify you so that you get to know what has happened.

The app only saves notifications of the apps which you have manually selected.

The WhatsRemoved+ app is not supported on iOS.