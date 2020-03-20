Thomson has some great deals on TVs for Flipkart’s Big Shopping Day Sale

tech

Mar 20, 2020

Thomson has announced some significant price drops for the Flipkart Big Sale Day that started on March 19, on all its TV models. The company’s new 4K TV sets can be bought during the sale at prices starting from Rs 21,999 for a 40-inch TV.

Thomson is offering full smart TVs with prices starting from Rs 9,999 and going up to Rs 17,999. The 4k TVs start from Rs 19,499. Thomson’s Non-Smart LED TVs will be priced for as low as Rs 7,499 during this sale.

Thomson’s 4k and Android TV ranges were launched in 2019 and they claim to be the only brand manufacturing TVs that are entirely made in India and also became the only Indian company to secure the official license to make Android software for its TVs in India.

“We have discounted our tvs for as low as possible, for Big Shopping Days sale 2020. Given the current unprecedented situation panel rates for Televisions and dollar rates are at an all time high but Thomson as an honest and fair pricing company is going to be brave and bear that cost without trying to burden our customers,” said Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL and Exclusive Brand Licensee of Thomson in India.