Thor director Taika Waititi blasts Apple MacBook keypads at Oscars 2020

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 12:38 IST

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi won the 92nd Academy Award for the Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit. Talking to the press backstage after winning the award, Waititi slammed Apple for its ‘horrendous’ MacBook keypads.

“Apple needs to fix those keyboards...They are impossible to write on — they’ve gotten worse. It makes me want to go back to PCs. Because PC keyboards, the bounce-back for your fingers is way better,” he said.

“Those Apple keyboards are horrendous,” the Thor director added in a statement.

But Waititi didn’t stop right there. He went on to say that the Writers Guild of America should replace all the existing keyboards. “We’ve just got to fix those keyboards. The WGA needs to step in and actually do something,” he added, as reported by Variety via The Verge.

Taika Waititi jokes about what writers should be asking for in the next round of talks with producers: "Apple needs to fix those keyboards. They are impossible to write on. They’ve gotten worse. It makes me want to go back to PCs" #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vlFTSjCfZm — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020

Apple’s butterfly keyboards have been in the news for double presses and missed presses, for a long time now. Following a host of complaints, Apple extended its Keyboard Repair Program dating back to the ones present on the 2015 and 2016 MacBook Pro laptops. The list also included the company’s 2018 and 2019 MacBook Air laptops and its 2019 MacBook Pro laptops with 13-inch and 15-inch screen sizes.

Later in 2019, the company launched a 16-inch MacBook Pro laptop with an updated 16-inch Magic keyboard that is aimed at solving all the issues with the company’s Butterfly keyboard. It remains uncertain if Waititi has used the new MacBook Pro laptop.