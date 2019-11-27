Thought iPhone 11’s camera module was weird, wait for Samsung Galaxy S11

tech

Apple introduced a square camera module with button-like camera lenses with iPhone 11. The design choice, however, has fans divided as many loved it while several didn’t. The controversial camera module design is set to be normal if new Samsung Galaxy S11 leaked renders are to be believed.

Samsung Galaxy S11, rumoured to launch early next year, has been imagined in CAD renders and 360-Degree video by @Onleaks and Cashkaro. The Galaxy S11 camera design doesn’t look exactly like Apple iPhone 11 as it has smaller camera lenses. Unlike iPhone 11’s square camera module, Samsung Galaxy S11 renders reveal a rectangular module housing as many as five camera lenses and one LED flash. The module on the back also appears to be a little more protruding than usual.

Apart from the controversial camera design, renders reveal a curved display and a punch-hole camera at the center top. Sides are metallic with a glossy finish. The base has a usual USB Type-C port and speaker grille.

As far as specifications go, Samsung Galaxy S11 is said to debut with a 6.9-inch AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will also come with a 108-megapixel camera sensor, highest megapixel count on any Galaxy S series so far.

Just last week Galaxy S11e renders had appeared online revealing Samsung Galaxy S11-like design – punch-hole camera at the top front and big camera module on the back. Samsung Galaxy S11e is rumoured to come with a new Exynos 990 chipset with 6GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The screen size could be between 6.2-inch and 6.4-inch.