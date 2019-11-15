Throwback 2004: ‘Retro Razr’ mode turns the foldable Motorola Razr into the classic one

tech

Motorola introduced its first foldable phone in the most nostalgic way. The 2004 iconic Moto Razr is now a futuristic foldable smartphone. Motorola however kept a dash of nostalgia on the foldable Razr through a hidden ‘Retro Razr’.

As the name suggests, Retro Razr brings a UI change to the foldable phone making it look exactly like the older Razr. The Retro Razr is essentially an Android launcher which brings the classic skin to the foldable phone, according to The Verge. Motorola has also included the Retro Razr mode as an Easter Egg which users can access from the quick menu section.

To launch the classic Razr skin users will have to edit the quick menu section by adding Retro Razr mode to it. Once this is done users can tap on the Retro Razr mode from the drop-down menu and enjoy the classic Razr UI. The throwback UI doesn’t offer just visual changes but also has some functionality. The messaging button will open the Android messaging app and similarly pressing the right key opens the settings menu. Motorola has also included the pop-up UI for the dialer when users dial a phone number. It even makes the same sounds as the classic Razr.

Retro Razr on the foldable Motorola Razr. ( The Verge )

Motorola Razr is a foldable phone by design but a normal Android phone on the inside. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the software front, it runs on Android Pie (near stock Android) out-of-the-box. It packs a 2,510mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

Motorola Razr has a 6.2-inch pOLED display inside and it opens up to a 2.7-inch gOLED display on the outside. Camera specs include a 16-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options on the foldable Razr include eSIM, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB Type-C port for charging.

The foldable phone is priced at $1,499 in the US where it is available first. Motorola Razr will also launch in India soon with registrations already begun.