TikTok added 88.6 million users in India during Q1 2019: Sensor Tower

TikTok recently crossed 1 billion downloads on Android and iOS. The viral video app has now added around 188 million new users, with maximum growth coming from India.

According to a report by Sensor Tower, TikTok had its best first quarter so far. In comparison to Q1 2018, TikTok made a year-over-year increase of 70%. The report also stated that 110 million users downloaded and installed TikTok for the first time ever. TikTok’s latest growth is mostly attributed to users coming from India.

Sensor Tower estimates around 88.6 million new users on TikTok are from India. TikTok was downloaded 8.2 times more the past three months than in Q1 2018. Android was the dominant platform for TikTok with 99% percent of TikTok downloads coming from Google Play Store.

Interestingly, TikTok is facing a potential ban in India, one of its key markets. The Madras High Court directed the Centre to ban TikTok in India alleging that the app “encourages pornography”. ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok has filed a request to the Supreme Court to reject the directive.

ByteDance, in its request says that banning TikTok would harm free speech in India, according to a report by Reuters. The company is scheduled for a hearing in the Supreme Court next Monday.

TikTok ever since its merger with musical.ly has seen an explosive growth globally, and in India. TikTok was one of the most downloaded apps in 2018 just behind the biggest social media patform, Facebook. The viral app lets users upload 15-second videos with features like songs, movie dialogues and more.

TikTok, popular mostly among teens is one of the biggest content creator platforms. It offers users become “social media celebrities” with hoards of followers on the platform.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 14:55 IST