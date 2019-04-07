TikTok ban, Apple iPhone XR big discount, Gmail turns 15, and more: Tech wrap

Missed technology stories this week? We’ve got you covered.

After PUBG, TikTok is facing demands for ban in India. TikTok has become insanely popular in the country, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. TikTok says it’s going to take action.

Apart from TikTok ban, other top news of the week was Apple’s first-ever discount on iPhone XR. If you’re an iPhone fan, you must definitely check out the deal. Also, Gmail turned 15 this year.

Let’s check out the top technology stories of the week.

TikTok ban in India

Is TikTok going to be banned in India? Madras High Court earlier this week asked the Central government to ban downloads of the viral video sharing network for “encouraging pornography.” The court said children who were using TikTok were vulnerable to exposure to sexual predators. TikTok was quick to respond to the court order saying it will “review and take appropriate action regarding this matter.”

It’s not the first time TikTok has drawn flak over its poor content moderation. Earlier this year, IT minister of Tamil Nadu M Manikandan described some of the content on TikTok as “unbearable.” Last year, Indonesia banned TikTok on similar grounds. Later, the ban was lifted after TikTok promised to take action against inappropriate content.

Apple iPhone XR discount

Apple is finally making some big decisions to improve sales in markets like India. Apple earlier this week announced first-ever discount on iPhone XR, touted as the cheaper iPhone. The base model of Apple iPhone XR (64GB) is now available at a starting price of Rs 59,900. The base model originally retails at Rs 76,900. It’s a limited time offer.

Apart from iPhone XR discount, Apple also slashed prices of its Apple Music in India. Taking on Spotify, Apple Music monthly subscription now starts at Rs 99. It’s now cheaper than Spotify.

Gmail turns 15

Google’s popular email service Gmail celebrated its 15th birthday year. Now, de-facto email application for millions of users worldwide, Gmail has come of age with smarter and machine-learning driven features. Deeply integrated within Google’s ecosystem, Gmail has over 1.5 billion monthly active users. Learn more about Gmail’s history here.

Samsung Galaxy A20 launch

Samsung continued to expand its new Galaxy A-series in India. The latest offering is Galaxy A20. Priced at Rs 12,990, Samsung Galaxy A20 comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-V AMOLED display, Exynos 7884 processor, dual-rear cameras, USB Type-C, and 4,000mAh battery.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 15:05 IST