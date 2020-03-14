TikTok beats WhatsApp in downloads again, India still the biggest driver: Sensor Tower

tech

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 12:16 IST

TikTok had another successful month in terms of downloads globally beating app giants WhatsApp and Facebook. TikTok registered almost 113 million downloads on Android and iOS in February, according to a new Sensor Tower report. This was also TikTok’s best month in download and revenue growth.

TikTok became the most downloaded non-game app in January this year. The social video app beat its own record going up from 104.7 million downloads to 112.9 million this month. Sensor Tower also highlights the revenue boost on TikTok with $50.4 million user spending in February which led to a massive 784.2 percent year-on-year increase. TikTok also grabbed the third spot for the highest-grossing non-game app after Tinder and YouTube.

Most of the user spending came from China where TikTok is available as Douyin. Users in China spent almost $46 million which led to 91 percent of all revenue for this month. The US came second with $3 million spends followed by Great Britain with $216,000.

Another interesting highlight of TikTok’s growth this month is India still being its biggest driver of downloads. Globally, India comprises 46.6 (41.3 percent) million installs of TikTok. The number of downloads also grew 64.8 percent in February. Brazil is slowly catching up to India with 9.7 million downloads this month. US recorded the third biggest downloads with 6.4 million.

The total number of downloads are gathered from Google Play Store and App Store excluding third-party downloads in China and other markets. Google Play constitutes more downloads with 93.2 million installs while App Store had 19.7 million. In total, TikTok has recorded 1.9 billion downloads since its launch. At this rate, TikTok will most likely beat WhatsApp to become the most downloaded non-game app this year.