e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / TikTok becomes most downloaded social media app in India during lockdown: Report

TikTok becomes most downloaded social media app in India during lockdown: Report

According to app analytics firm App Annie, TikTok became the most download social media app in India beating WhatsApp and Facebook.

tech Updated: Apr 07, 2020 11:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
TikTok continues to grow in India and stay on top in terms of downloads and usage.
TikTok continues to grow in India and stay on top in terms of downloads and usage.(REUTERS)
         

Unsurprisingly, TikTok was the most downloaded social media app in India during the ongoing lockdown period. TikTok managed to beat WhatsApp and Facebook again in terms of downloads, according to App Annie.

Overall, social media app downloads in India went up by 20%around the time the lockdown started as compared to January, ET reported. This data is from March 22 onwards just before the 21-day lockdown was announced on March 24. This led to over 49 million downloads on the App Store and Google Play Store combined.

TikTok was followed by WhatsApp, Facebook and Helo which is also owned by TikTok’s parent company ByteDance. Globally, WhatsApp is seeing the highest surge in usage of 40% according to a report by Kantar.

TikTok has had explosive growth in the past year, and it continues to do so especially in India. The short-video app also had its best month in February in terms of downloads and revenue as it registered 113 million downloads on Android and iOS, according to Sensor Tower. India also continues to be the biggest driver of downloads for TikTok comprising 46.6 million installs globally.

Coming back to the report, App Annie also revealed other app categories that saw an increase in downloads include news apps, video conferencing and entertainment apps. Interestingly, dating apps like Tinder and Bumble did not see any jump in downloads during this lockdown period. However, Tinder did report its highest ever number of swipes crossing 3 billion on March 29 after it’s Passport feature was made free for everyone. This feature lets Tinder users change their location to anywhere in the world.

top news
Will supply paracetamol, hydroxychloroquine to countries badly affected by Covid-19: MEA
Will supply paracetamol, hydroxychloroquine to countries badly affected by Covid-19: MEA
India records 4,421 coronavirus cases, death toll touches 114
India records 4,421 coronavirus cases, death toll touches 114
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
‘They were too scared,’ Clarke on why Aussie players ‘sucked up’ to Kohli
‘They were too scared,’ Clarke on why Aussie players ‘sucked up’ to Kohli
‘Colloportus your doors’: Mumbai Police’s Harry Potter-inspired lockdown message
‘Colloportus your doors’: Mumbai Police’s Harry Potter-inspired lockdown message
Captain ‘not so cool’: 3 instance when Dhoni lost his cool on cricket field
Captain ‘not so cool’: 3 instance when Dhoni lost his cool on cricket field
Covid-19: ‘Greatly respected’ Indian doctor dies in UK
Covid-19: ‘Greatly respected’ Indian doctor dies in UK
Vyrus Alyen, a bike with a Ducati at heart, looks straight out of a sci-fi movie
Vyrus Alyen, a bike with a Ducati at heart, looks straight out of a sci-fi movie
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakDonald TrumpBoris JohnsonVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech