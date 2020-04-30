e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / TikTok crosses the 2 billion mark, registers highest downloads in India

TikTok crosses the 2 billion mark, registers highest downloads in India

India generated a total of 611 million lifetime downloads, which accounted for 30.3% of the total downloads.

tech Updated: Apr 30, 2020 10:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
On the App Store, the video sharing app had 495.2 million downloads, which accounted for 24.5% of the total downloads.
On the App Store, the video sharing app had 495.2 million downloads, which accounted for 24.5% of the total downloads.(REUTERS)
         

TikTok seems to be enjoying popularity among people across the globe at a time when people are locked inside their homes due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The video-sharing platform has garnered over 2 billion downloads on Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store combined.

According to a Sensor Tower report, TikTok racked more than 1.5 billion installs on the Play Store, which accounted for 75.5% of the total downloads. On the App Store, the video sharing app had 495.2 million downloads, which accounted for 24.5% of the total downloads.

The company, as per the report, accumulated more than 315 million installs in the first quarter of 2020 on Play Store and App Store combined, which is the highest ever installs that any app has registered in a single quarter.

Coming to popularity, the app is already popular in India. In Q1 2020, the popularity soared even further. India generated a total of 611 million lifetime downloads, which accounted for 30.3% of the total downloads. China stood on the second spot accumulating 196.6 million, which accounted for 9.7% of the total downloads. The United States, on the other hand, stood on the third spot as it accumulated 165 million installs, which accounted for 8.2% of the total downloads.

In terms of the revenue, the report says that the $456.7 million as far as lifetime user spending is concerned. This figure is $175 million more than what the app generated when it touched the 1.5 billion downloads mark back in November 2019. The app accumulated $435.3 million from user spending on the App Store, while the Play Store generated $21.4 million in revenue for the app.

As far as the country wise distribution is concerned, China generated $331 million in revenue, which accounted for 72.3% of the total revenue. The US, on the other hand, stood second with users spending $86.5 million, which accounted for 19% of the total revenue. The UK, on the other hand, stood third by accumulating $9 million or 2% of the total revenue.

top news
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Over 1,700 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours take India’s tally to 33,050
Over 1,700 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours take India’s tally to 33,050
‘Entertained several generations’: Politicians, leaders condole Rishi Kapoor’s demise
‘Entertained several generations’: Politicians, leaders condole Rishi Kapoor’s demise
Antiviral drug could hold promise in fight against Covid-19: Study
Antiviral drug could hold promise in fight against Covid-19: Study
Knowledge about North Korea’s Kim Jong Un is limited, but crucial
Knowledge about North Korea’s Kim Jong Un is limited, but crucial
‘A misunderstanding’: Kamran Akmal on clash with Gambhir
‘A misunderstanding’: Kamran Akmal on clash with Gambhir
School drop-out in Agartala invents ‘social distancing’ bike with electric heart
School drop-out in Agartala invents ‘social distancing’ bike with electric heart
Covid-19: India begins testing possible cure on patients at PGI Chandigarh
Covid-19: India begins testing possible cure on patients at PGI Chandigarh
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateIrrfan Khan DeathRishi Kapoor deadRIP Rishi KapoorIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech