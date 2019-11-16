TikTok hits 1.5 billion downloads globally, India tops the chart: SensorTower

tech

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 14:45 IST

TikTok has reached 1.5 billion downloads worldwide on the App Store as well as Google Play and India leads the chart with 466.8 million or about 31 per cent of all unique installs.

In 2019, TikTok accumulated 614 million downloads -- six per cent more than it had last year, reported mobile intelligence firm SensorTower. India has been a fast adaptor in 2019, driving up 277.6 million downloads so far this year, or roughly 45 per cent of all global installs.

China generated the second largest amount of downloads with 45.5 million, or 7.4 percent, while the US is No 3 with 37.6 million installs, or about 6 per cent, this year. The figure does not include installs from third-party Android stores in the country, said Sensor Tower.

TikTok with 614 million downloads currently is the third-most downloaded non-gaming app of the year, behind WhatsApp at the top with 707.4 million installs and Facebook Messenger at second spot with 636.2 million.

Facebook is fourth with 587 million downloads and Instagram at fifth spot with 376.2 million.

To recall, TikTok crossed the 1 billion downloads milestone in February 2019, taking just under nine months to generate a further 500 million installs.