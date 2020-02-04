e-paper
TikTok is copying Instagram for its new profile layout

TikTok is testing a new profile layout which looks exactly like Instagram’s. In comparison to the older

tech Updated: Feb 04, 2020 13:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
TikTok users could soon see a new profile layout.
TikTok users could soon see a new profile layout. (Bloomberg)
         

TikTok is one of the most popular social platforms globally. The short video platform is currently a testing a redesign which makes it look like Instagram. This new change is visible on the TikTok user profiles.

This TikTok redesign was first spotted by New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz. TikTok’s new design for the user profile layout looks exactly like Instagram’s. The redesign shows the TikTok user’s icon on the top left with the follow button next to it. The username and bio sits just below it followed by the following, followers and likes tab.

The post layout remains the same as it did before. TikTok posts are shown in a grid format with another tab showing liked videos. In comparison to the present profile layout, TikTok shows the user’s display picture and other details at the centre. This TikTok redesign is currently available only to a few users. TikTok has also confirmed it.

 

In a statement to The Verge, TikTok said, “We’re always looking for ways to improve the user experience on TikTok. We are currently testing profile designs and functionality to ultimately give users more ways to personalize and engage with their profiles.”

There is no word on whether TikTok will actually introduce the redesign to all users. TikTok is experimenting with more features. It was recently reported that TikTok is working on a new curated feed similar to Snapchat’s Discover. This new feed is said to boost advertising revenue on TikTok. It will not remove the current feed on TikTok but work as an additional one.

