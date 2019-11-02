e-paper
TikTok-owner Bytedance launches its first smartphone

Bytedance launches its first smartphone under Smartisan brand. Although not the TikTok phone we were expecting it still comes with some TikTok features.

tech Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Jianguo Pro 3 smartphone launched.
Jianguo Pro 3 smartphone launched.(Smartisan)
         

TikTok-owner Bytedance launched its first ever smartphone. The new smartphone is called ‘Jianguo Pro 3’ and it has been launched under the brand Smartisan where Bytedance had acquired patents and employees as well. Although this isn’t the expected branded ‘TikTok phone’ it does come pre-loaded with TikTok features.

Jianguo Pro 3 smartphone is currently available only in China and it starts at CNY 2,899 (Rs 29,200 approx) for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone also comes with 8GB+256GB storage option which retails at CNY 3,199 (Rs 32,100 approx). There’s also a special ‘Matsutake colour’ for the Jianguo Pro 3 smartphone but there’s no TikTok branding in terms of design.

According to a report by Abacus, the smartphone will allow users to launch Douyin which is the Chinese version of Tiktok directly from the lock screen. Users can simply swipe up the lock screen to launch TikTok on the phone. Another exclusive feature on this phone is applying TikTok’s special effects and filters on videos of any length. TikTok’s videos originally have a time limit of 60 seconds.

In terms of specifications, Jianguo Pro 3 features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ processor and is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery. For photography, there’s a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, 13MP wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens at the rear. The smartphone houses a 20MP front camera for selfies.

On the software front, Jianguo Pro 3 runs on Android-based Smartisan OS 7. Its connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C port.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 15:08 IST

