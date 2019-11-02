TikTok-owner Bytedance launches its first smartphone

tech

TikTok-owner Bytedance launched its first ever smartphone. The new smartphone is called ‘Jianguo Pro 3’ and it has been launched under the brand Smartisan where Bytedance had acquired patents and employees as well. Although this isn’t the expected branded ‘TikTok phone’ it does come pre-loaded with TikTok features.

Jianguo Pro 3 smartphone is currently available only in China and it starts at CNY 2,899 (Rs 29,200 approx) for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone also comes with 8GB+256GB storage option which retails at CNY 3,199 (Rs 32,100 approx). There’s also a special ‘Matsutake colour’ for the Jianguo Pro 3 smartphone but there’s no TikTok branding in terms of design.

According to a report by Abacus, the smartphone will allow users to launch Douyin which is the Chinese version of Tiktok directly from the lock screen. Users can simply swipe up the lock screen to launch TikTok on the phone. Another exclusive feature on this phone is applying TikTok’s special effects and filters on videos of any length. TikTok’s videos originally have a time limit of 60 seconds.

In terms of specifications, Jianguo Pro 3 features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ processor and is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery. For photography, there’s a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, 13MP wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens at the rear. The smartphone houses a 20MP front camera for selfies.

On the software front, Jianguo Pro 3 runs on Android-based Smartisan OS 7. Its connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C port.

