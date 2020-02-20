TikTok rolls out a new feature that lets parents monitor their kids’ accounts

tech

Parents who are worried about their kids’ obsession with TikTok have one less thing to worry about down. The ByteDance-owned video sharing app has introduced a bunch of new features that are aimed at helping parents keep a tab on their kids’ TikTok usage.

The Family Safety Mode links a parent’s TikTok account to their kids’ account. Once this feature has been enabled, parents will be able to control their kids’ Digital Wellbeing features from their smartphones. These features include:

-- Screen Time Management: This feature allows parents to control how long their kids can spend on TikTok each day.

-- Direct Messages: This feature limits who can send messages to the connected account. It can also be used to turn off direct messaging completely in the kids’ account.

-- Restricted Mode: This feature restricts the appearance of content that may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Apart from introducing the Family Safety Mode feature, the company has also introduced a new Screen Time Management feature in Feed. This feature gives proactive in-app prompts to the users that are intended to create awareness about the amount of time that they are spending in the app such that they can consider taking some time out.

Notably, this feature is an extension to the feature that the company had introduced last year which allows users set time limits on the amount of time that they want to spend in the app. “Now users and parents can select new time limits of 40, 60, 90 or 120 minutes and decide how much time they want to spend on the app per day...This feature is password protected, valid for 30 days,” TikTok had written in the app last year.